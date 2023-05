DHT Holdings said it locked up one of its tankers into a three-year deal as the shipowner saw its first-quarter earnings return to the black.

The New York-listed VLCC specialist said it signed a charter deal that will see its 300,000-dwt DHT Puma (built 2016) earn a base rate of $33,500 per day, in addition to a profit share that sees the tanker owner rake in all earnings up to $40,000 per day.

Over the three-year term, the charter is worth at least $36.7m,