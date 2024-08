DHT Holdings is eyeing time charter contracts for some of its VLCC newbuildings having moved up the delivery dates for the vessels this summer.

New York-listed DHT is also confident of securing finance on the tankers, which were ordered earlier this year at a time of intense interest in big tanker shipyard berths.

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, chief executive of DHT Holdings, said the thoughts around period employment or the vessels fit a wider ambition to increase contract cover.