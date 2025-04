Dimitris Procopiou-led Centrofin is being named as the company behind a series of crude tankers ordered at Samsung Heavy Industries.

On Tuesday, the South Korean shipyard announced that a company registered in the Oceania region had ordered four oil carriers for KRW 477.8bn.

Based on the won-to-dollar exchange rate conversion laid out in SHI’s filing, the total contract value is $332m, which means each vessel will cost $83m.