When a Greek tanker was hit by Houthi missiles in the Red Sea in August, fears grew that it could cause one of the world’s worst environmental catastrophes.

But a groundbreaking firefighting and towage operation involving more than 200 specialists averted such a disaster from the 164,000-dwt Sounion (built 2006).

The inside story of this vital and dangerous work has been revealed in an account by lead salvor Ambrey.