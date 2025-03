Shipbroker BRS has spied early indications that a two-tier tanker charter market is forming due to fears over the future cost of US port calls.

The company believes it is likely that separate rate levels will be seen for vessels built in China, which could face extra levies of up to $1.5m.

The top tier will be dominated by non-Chinese ships built in South Korea and Japan, with the lower tier of vessels delivered from Chinese yards commanding weaker rates.