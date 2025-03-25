The US has imposed 25% tariffs on any country buying Venezuelan oil, in a move that could boost VLCCs while flustering leaders in China and Iran.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday enacting the import fees in part in retaliation for Venezuela allegedly sending gang members to the US.

Secretary of state Marco Rubio said: “The US will not tolerate any third countries or their oil companies producing, extracting or exporting oil and oil-related products with the Maduro regime in Venezuela.