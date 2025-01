Donald Trump’s statements about the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) are conflicting but might be the biggest boost for tankers, according to BRS Shipbrokers.

In the opening days of his second stint in the White House, the new president has indicated that he wants to see oil production boom to bring down fuel prices, while at the same time pledging to fill the SPR “right to the top” — moves the broker said make a good soundbite, but are ultimately contradictory.