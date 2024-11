Danish bunker trader KPI OceanConnect has promoted Dorthe Bendtsen to interim chief executive before it starts hunting for a permanent boss.

She is replacing Anders Gronborg, who leaves on 1 December to become chief commercial officer of parent company Bunker Holding.

KPI OceanConnect is one of the world’s largest bunker trading companies, with nearly 150 employees across 15 offices worldwide, delivering 12m tonnes of marine fuel annually.