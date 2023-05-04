Stena AB may be a pioneer in using methanol bunkers, but the Swedish shipowner is being careful not to switch to future fuels too quickly.

Chief executive and controlling shareholder Dan Sten Olsson said in the company’s annual report that methanol has many environmental benefits and it will be possible over the long term to produce it as a climate-neutral fuel with the potential to reduce carbon emissions by up to 95%.

“However, the fuel cost of methanol is generally twice that of diesel,” he added.