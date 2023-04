John Fredriksen’s private investment company Seatankers Management and Belguim’s Euronav have made separate investment moves in the suezmax market, placing orders for two ships each.

Following an unsuccessful merger attempt between Fredriksen’s Frontline and Euronav, the management of both appear to be focused on developing their business independently but in the same sector.

In his bid to gain control of Euronav, Fredriksen has so far built up a 26.6%