An aframax tanker lost control and hit the side of the dock in the Brazilian port of Santos, damaging three naval ships.

Footage has emerged of the 114,000-dwt Olavo Bilac (built 2018) heading straight for the quayside last Wednesday.

The Brazilian-flagged ship makes contact, then drifts down the dock to the port side, hitting one naval patrol boat and pushing it into two others, as dock or naval personnel sprint away from the scene.