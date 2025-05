A pipeline carrying non-sanctioned Kazakh oil through Russia saw no disruption from a Ukrainian drone earlier this year, belying initial fears of sizeable reductions.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, or CPC, announced on Friday that in the year to 23 May, more than 28m tonnes of crude were transported to the Novorossiysk marine terminal in the Black Sea — 1.4m tonnes more than in the same period of 2024.