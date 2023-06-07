Gulf Energy Maritime (GEM), a shipowner held by state energy companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, is believed to have raised close to $120m from the sale of its entire LR1 fleet.

Shipping market sources, brokers and online reference platforms relate that the Dubai-based company has offloaded five such vessels since May, in separate deals with counterparts in Turkey, India and the Middle East.

GEM managers didn’t respond to a request for comment but some of the vessels have already changed hands.