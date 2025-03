Four crew members from a Netherlands-flagged dredger have admitted their role in Singapore’s worst oil spill for a decade.

The Dutch seafarers are on trial after the 29,900-gt Vox Maxima (built 2009) struck the 8,700-dwt bunker tanker Marine Honour (built 2007) at Pasir Panjang terminal on 14 June, causing a fuel spill.

The Straits Times reported that the quartet have pleaded guilty to failing to discharge their duties properly under the Merchant Shipping Act.