Dynacom Tankers Management is dismissing reports it is selling an ageing panamax trio on the secondhand market.

Brokers said last week that the George Procopiou-led company agreed to offload the 70,400-dwt ice-class-1A crude tankers Ice Energy and Ice Victory, as well as the 70,300-dwt Ice Fighter (all built 2006), for $72m in total.

A Dynacom manager told TradeWinds, however, that this information is wrong.