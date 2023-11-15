US investor Easterly Asset Management is back on the hunt for chemical tankers with a new fund.

The third tranche of the Massachusetts-based shipowner’s investment in the sector has been launched through the Maritime Logistics Equity Partners (MLEP) subsidiary with a deal to snap up two vessels from Denmark’s Celsius Shipping.

The 25,400-dwt Easterly Eagle (built 2010) and Easterly Birdie (built 2009) were reported sold in the summer as the Celsius Eagle and Celsius Birdie as Celsius moved out of the sector.