Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has sold an aframax to Hainan ZhenZhong Shipping in a deal that takes the Chinese buyer into tanker ownership.

Hainan ZhenZhong, which is already an active bulker owner, is said to have paid around $37m for the 115,000-dwt Kara Sea (built 2010).

One sale-and-purchase expert confirmed Hainan ZhenZhong’s purchase of the Sasebo Heavy Industries-built tanker, saying the company will take delivery of the crude carrier promptly as the vessel is due for a special survey in April.