Norway’s Eitzen Group has added 13 chemical tankers to its fleet with a takeover deal for Navquim Holding.

Eitzen shipowning subsidiary Christiania Shipping said it will acquire 100% of Navquim’s shares from Sogestran Shipping, an arm of French maritime conglomerate Sogestran Group.

The mergers-and-acquisitions deal includes Navquim’s fleet of 13 stainless steel tankers and offices in Rotterdam and the Spanish city of Marbella.