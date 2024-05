Singapore-based tanker operator Elite Tankship has turned to Greece’s Metrostar Management in its latest move to beef up its tanker fleet to take advantage of rising rates.

Brokers report that Elite has fixed Metrostar’s 115,000-dwt LR2-type tanker Metro Ionian for a twelve-month period at a rate of $55,500 per day.

The Metro Ionian is under construction at Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding and will join the Elite fleet when it is delivered later this year.