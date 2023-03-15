Trader Vitol is said to have joined the dash for product tankers with an order for up to four LR2 newbuildings at China’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS).

The energy and commodity trader, which has a series of LR2s under construction at Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding, is said to have inked two firm 115,000-dwt product carriers at the Chinese state-owned shipyard. The deal includes an option for two further vessels.

Vitol was contacted about the order, but a spokesperson said the company does not comment on any of its business or shipping activities.