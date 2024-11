Resurgent tanker orders have boosted energy vessel contracting to its highest level since 2006, according to Clarksons Research.

The 594 oil and gas carriers ordered so far also make this the second-biggest year on record for these ships.

Researcher Oran Creedon said container shipping has grabbed the headlines with a strong flow of newbuilding contracting, with more than 3m teu ordered in the past six months.