An armada of European Union warships and salvage vessels reached a stricken Delta Tankers ship on Saturday, which was still on fire more than four weeks after it was first attacked by Houthis.

The development is part of a second effort to salvage the burning 163,800-dwt Sounion (built 2006) and prevent an environmental catastrophe.

Images posted by European Union Naval Forces’ Operation EUNAVFOR Aspides on X showed the three warships escorting the 10,000-bhp Aigaion Pelagos (built 2010) and two other salvage vessels as they steamed to the Sounion.

But they also showed flames continuing to emanate from the deck, which was first attacked on 21 August before Yemen-based Houthi militants are believed to have boarded the ship and used explosives to set it alight.

Athens News Agency reported on Saturday that the Aigaion Pelagos, which is controlled by Greece’s Megatugs, reached the Sounion to begin towing the tanker.

Megatugs’ anchor-handling salvage tug Panormitis, which has firefighting and oil-spill recovery capabilities, is also on hand.

TradeWinds reported on Thursday that the Aigaion Pelagos and other vessels were en route to the stricken Sounion.

EUNAVFOR Aspides, the EU operation set up to counter the Houthi threat in the Red Sea, later confirmed that its warships would protect the operation.

It is the second effort to salvage the Sounion after safety concerns led salvors to pull out of a 1 September attempt.

Delta Tankers’ 163,800-dwt Sounion (built 2006) continues to burn on Saturday. Houthis attacked the suezmax tanker on 21 August. Photo: EUNAVFOR Aspides

“The salvage operation of the MV Sounion is essential in order to avert a potential environmental disaster in the region,” the operation said on Saturday.

“To achieve this, several public and private actors are working together. EUNAVFOR Aspides assets have been actively involved in this complex endeavor, by creating a secure environment, which is necessary for the tugboats to conduct the towing operation.”

The Greek-flag Sounion is classed by China Classification Society and insured by Gard, according to Equasis.

Harry Papachristou contributed to this story.