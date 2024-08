A Delta Tankers suezmax that was attacked by Houthis and left burning in the Red Sea has not spilled oil yet, European Union Naval Forces said on Wednesday.

EUNAVFOR’s Operation Aspides, Brussels’ naval response to the Houthi menace on shipping, said the 163,800-dwt Sounion (built 2006) was still on fire a week after coming under attack.

Photos posted by the operation on X show flames scattered around the ship’s deck, with smoke billowing above the tanker.