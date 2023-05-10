The European Union starts talks on Wednesday on a new round of sanctions against Moscow that will include plans to tackle illicit ship-to-ship transfers of Russian oil.

This latest package, the bloc’s 11th, will focus on cracking down on the circumvention of previous measures already agreed by the 27 member states, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Coastal states, led by Spain, have expressed concerns about STS transfers of oil in international waters because of concerns about sanctions flouting and the potential for environmental disasters.