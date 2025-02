The European Union is expected to announce sanctions targeting dozens more ships on Monday to mark the third anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

The 16th package of measures comes as European leaders have been left scrambling to bolster their support for Ukraine after the US started face-to-face talks with Russia over ending the war.

EU diplomats said 73 ships were due to be blacklisted, according to news reports, taking the total to more than 150 designated by the 27-nation bloc.