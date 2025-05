The European Union on Tuesday published its largest-ever sanctions package targeting Russia’s shadow fleet, blacklisting 189 vessels.

The EU’s 17th sanctions package brings the number of targeted vessels to 342 and adds measures against companies tied to tanker operations and ship-to-ship oil transfers, the bloc said.

It also targeted Russian insurer VSK, which has already been hit by the UK, and provides protection and indemnity cover for tankers involved in hauling Russian oil.