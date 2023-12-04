Euronav is wasting little time in rebuilding its VLCC fleet after selling 24 of its modern large crude carriers to Frontline.

Shipbuilding sources in China said the company has ordered a 319,000-dwt tanker at China’s Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, bringing the number of VLCCs it has on order there to three.

It is not known if Euronav has ordered the latest ship directly or bought it from Saverys family-controlled Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB)’s shipowning arm, Bocimar — as it did with its earlier two newbuildings.