Euronav is wasting little time in rebuilding its VLCC fleet after selling 24 of its modern large crude carriers to Frontline.

Shipbuilding sources in China said the company has ordered a 319,000-dwt tanker at China’s Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, bringing the number of VLCCs it has on order there to three.

John Fredriksen and banks come up with $2bn to finance Frontline swoop for 24 Euronav VLCCs
It is not known if Euronav has ordered the latest ship directly or bought it from Saverys family-controlled Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB)’s shipowning arm, Bocimar — as it did with its earlier two newbuildings.