Belgian tanker giant Euronav is paying a hefty catch-up dividend to investors following a hugely profitable year.

Shareholder pay-outs were limited while the VLCC and suezmax player was trying to tie up its merger with John Fredriksen's Frontline.

But its would-be partner pulled the plug on the deal in January due to opposition from the other major Euronav shareholder, the Saverys family.

Now the board is proposing a payment of $1.10