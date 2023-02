Euronav chief executive Hugo De Stoop has claimed the Saverys family may be regretting its move to take its shipping company Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) private.

The bulker and container ship operation left the Brussels Euronext exchange in 2015.

Now major Euronav shareholder CMB is battling to oust the tanker owner’s supervisory board and turn the company towards decarbonisation and diversification.