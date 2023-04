European navies patrolling the Strait of Hormuz have criticised Iran’s seizure of a Swiss-controlled suezmax.

Iran’s navy boarded the 159,000-dwt Advantage Sweet (built 2012) in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, later moving it to a domestic port.

European Maritime Awareness Strait of Hormuz (EMASoH) condemned the detention.

Countries taking part in the mission, including Germany, France, Italy, Greece and Norway, said it was a breach of international law.