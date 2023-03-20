Nearly 30 tankers with European connections left Russia’s Far East over two months carrying crude that may have breached the price cap, according to rights group Global Witness.

Western trading, shipping and insurance firms had connections to nearly half of the trades of ESPO crude that left the port of Kozmino after the European Union import ban on Russian crude began on 5 December, it said, adding that Greek shipowners were linked to one in five cargoes.

G7 and EU countries imposed a price cap for Russian oil on 5 December barring any European trader, owner, charterer, financier or insurer from trading unless it sold for $60 per barrel or less.