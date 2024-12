Greek owner Evalend Shipping has doubled an order for handysize product carriers with a return to its favoured Chinese shipyard.

The Kriton Lendoudis-backed company is said to have commissioned Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding to build four 39,000-dwt product tankers for delivery between 2027 and 2028.

Shipbuilding sources said Evalend was behind the four MR1 tankers that Yangzijiang announced on Monday.