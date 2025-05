Greek shipowner Evalend Shipping has joined a select group of owners placing suezmax tanker orders.

The Kriton Lendoudis-led company is being named as the buyer behind an order for two suezmaxes that HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) announced on Wednesday.

The South Korean shipbuilding group did not name the contracting party but said these vessels are for a shipping company based in Africa.