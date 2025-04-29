Shipowner Evangelos Marinakis’ Capital Group is investing in a new seafarer training centre in Greece.

Norwegian technology group Kongsberg said it will deliver an advanced K-Sim engine room and cargo simulators to the facility in Chios.

“The investment underscores Capital Group’s commitment to high-quality training for its crew, enhancing both general STCW [International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers] training and product familiarisation with onboard automation systems,” the partners said.