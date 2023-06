Evangelos Marinakis’ privately owned Capital Maritime & Trading has ordered more suezmax tankers and LR2 newbuildings contracts at China’s New Times Shipbuilding.

The Greek shipping company has commissioned the Jiangsu-based shipyard to construct two more LNG dual-fuel suezmax tanker newbuildings.

The deal brings the total number of 156,000-dwt crude carriers that it has on order at New Times to six.