Evangelos Marinakis-controlled Capital Group has booked up to three VLCC newbuildings worth $375m in total at Hanwha Ocean in South Korea.

Brokers said the letter of intent, which is understood to have been signed through Hanwha Ocean’s Athens office, is for two firm 320,000-dwt scrubber-fitted VLCCs for delivery dates in 2027. It also includes an option for another single vessel.