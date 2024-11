Prospects are brighter for VLCCs even though Opec+ again delayed its planned crude production increase.

The oil exporting group has extended its voluntary cuts by another month to the end of December, with a phased increase after that eventually expected to add 2.2m barrels per day to the market.

London VLCC pools company Tankers International said: “This gradual increase of approximately 180,000 bpd per month is a positive development for the VLCC market.”