Rapidly expanding Greek owner Perosea Shipping disclosed a fresh tanker acquisition, just a few weeks after returning to bulkers.

The Athens-based shipping arm of the Perogiannakis family updated the fleet list on its website to include the 49,900-dwt Sea Wolf I (built 2011).

That is the former Nord Himalaya, an MR2 product carrier that brokers reported as sold by Norden at the end of January to undisclosed buyers.