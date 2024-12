Weaker VLCC spot rates are dragging down term deals, allowing charterers to secure tonnage more cheaply.

UK broker Braemar said ExxonMobil has booked two Yasa Tankers VLCCs for a year at $41,500 per day: the scrubber-fitted 314,000-dwt Yasa Scorpion (built 2013) and 318,400-dwt Yasa Southern Cross (built 2012).

The contracts come with three months of options.