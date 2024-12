Greek owner Samos Steamship and US oil major ExxonMobil have ended a hiatus in long-term deals in the VLCC chartering market, with a reported agreement to employ a pair of tankers for at least three years.

The deal highlights how attractive modern, scrubber-fitted tonnage is for oil players, despite a lackluster tanker market that saw spot VLCC rates hit a new low for 2024 last week.