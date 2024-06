It’s a measure of the rapid ascension of London-based Oil Brokerage in the world of tanker shipping.

Less than two years after announcing in TradeWinds his intention to expand in tanker brokerage from the oil sector, OB boss James McNicol attended his first Posidonia over the weekend.

As is typical, he did it in a big way, as OB hosted a crowd of hundreds at the posh One & Only Aesthesis resort in Voula amid an array of costumed dancers and performance artists.