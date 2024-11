Fearnley Securities has cut tanker giant Frontline’s profit estimate for the fourth quarter as analysts noted a new rates pattern for VLCCs.

The John Fredriksen company releases financial figures for the third quarter on Wednesday.

Fearnley analysts Fredrik Dybwad and Nils Thommesen said that due to overall market developments and forward bookings already revealed by other tanker owners, fourth-quarter earnings-per-share forecasts for Frontline have been reduced to $0.41,