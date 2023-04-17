Clean tanker earnings have surprised analysts by maintaining elevated levels, prompting a rethink on rates prospects.

Fearnley Securities said in a note to clients on Monday morning that it is raising estimates ahead of what could be a “superb” second half of the year.

The investment bank is also hiking stock price targets before first quarter results roll in.

Analysts Oystein Vaagen, Ulrik Mannhart and Fredrik Dybwad expect higher rates throughout the summer as longer distances and vessel supply continue to be favourable.