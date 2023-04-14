Norwegian shipbroker Fearnleys sees the tanker market as poised for strong earnings through to at least 2026.

Tanker advisor Jonathan Staubo said he is especially positive for the longer-term, although still wary of some short-term downside risk.

Rates have been a little weaker on the crude side this year, but not as much as feared at the beginning of January.

One reason for surprisingly healthy rates has been a surge in crude export volumes in March, and this has continued with April and May loadings, Staubo explained.