Finnish authorities on Sunday released a tanker held since Christmas amid suspicion it was involved in sabotaging underwater cables in the Baltic Sea.

The 74,000-dwt Eagle S (built 2006) had been seized by Finnish forces and detained in the country’s territorial waters with several of its crew barred from going home, after the vessel’s passing coincided with a break in the Estlink 2 power link between Finland and Estonia, as well as with damage to other cables.