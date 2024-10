A shadow fleet tanker badly damaged in a fiery collision with a Hafnia ship off Malaysia has returned to China for the first time since the accident, shipping data suggests.

The 300,000-dwt VLCC Ceres I (built 2001) and the 74,200-dwt product tanker Hafnia Nile (built 2017) caught fire and were severely damaged in July when they collided near the entrance of the Singapore Strait.