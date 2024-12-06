A crude cargo has been removed from the Greek tanker Sounion more than three months after a devastating attack from Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

Oil consultancy Kpler and Greek newspaper Kathimerini cited Greece’s minister of maritime affairs and insular policy Christos Stylianides as saying the operation had been completed at an anchorage at the Egyptian port of Suez.

About 150,000 tonnes of crude have been transferred from the 164,000-dwt Delta Tankers suezmax (built 2006) to its sister vessel, the 158,000-dwt Delta Blue (built 2012).

Maritime sources cited by Kathimerini said the operation was carried out with help from the Greek tug Aigaion Pelagos.

The tanker was carrying a cargo of Iraqi oil from Basrah when it was attacked on 21 August, losing power off the Houthi-held port of Hodeidah.

The next day, its crew of 25 was rescued after abandoning the ship following repeated attacks by missiles and small boats.

The Houthi group then claimed to have placed explosive charges on its deck, starting fires.

The Yemeni militia later released a slick video showing this operation.

In September, European Union maritime safety body Aspides said the Sounion was not under its protection at the time of the attack.

The ship’s original course “was a bit of a mystery”, the ministry source told AFP.

“We were told it was heading from Iraq to Singapore. If that were the case, how did it end up in the Red Sea?” the source added.

Firefighting on the laden tanker took almost seven weeks.

A tow operation eventually moved the Sounion to Suez.