A Greek tanker disabled by a Houthi attack in August is heading home after a successful tow through the Suez Canal.

Delta Tankers’ 163,800-dwt suezmax Sounion (built 2006) made it through the waterway on Monday, as part of the southern convoy from the Red Sea, assisted by four tugs.

Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chairman Ossama Rabiee said preparations for the towage operation entailed complex measures over previous months, including the transfer of its 150,0000-tonne crude cargo onto a sister ship.