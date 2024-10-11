A small German-owned tanker has caught fire in the Baltic Sea.

The 1,700-dwt Annika (built 2012) was burning approximately 2.8 nautical miles (5.3 km) from the German coastline on Friday morning local time, according to media reports.

Automatic identification data suggests the vessel was en route to Rostock.

It is unclear what caused the fire or the status of the crew members on board.

But firefighting vessels have responded to put out the fire, according to a report in Norway’s Borsen newspaper.

It said there were seven seafarers on board.

The vessel is owned by Hans Rinck, a small shipowner based in Nottensdorf, roughly 27 km south-west of Hamburg.

The Annika is the youngest of its three tankers, with the other two built in 1964 and 1970, respectively.

In addition to the vessels, the company owns tanker trucks, a heating oil supply company plus a mechanic ship and gas station.

The vessel did nearly all its trading inside Germany, with occasional voyages to Sweden and Denmark.

The company has been approached for comment.