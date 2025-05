A Valloeby Shipping tanker has successfully delivered the first cargo of a new Venezuelan crude blend to the US.

The shipment of Blend 22 on the Maltese owner’s 73,727-dwt VS Progress (built 2006) comes ahead of a deadline of 27 May imposed by the US on companies to wind down operations in the South American nation.

The tanker discharged 247,000 barrels of the oil at Energy Transfer’s Nederland terminal on the US Gulf coast, according to a bill of lading seen by analytics company Kpler.